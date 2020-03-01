Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $150.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $107.89 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $4,317,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

