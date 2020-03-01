Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cognex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

