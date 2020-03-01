First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 30.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $69.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32.

