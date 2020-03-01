Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $27.40 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

