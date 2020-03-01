6,473 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $2,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

