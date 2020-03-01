GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,606,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,474 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $113,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,001,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,949,000 after buying an additional 206,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,383,000 after buying an additional 154,167 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,266,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 216.68%. The business had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLIBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

