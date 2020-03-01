First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,319,000 after buying an additional 633,633 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,442,000 after buying an additional 238,318 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $94.76 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.