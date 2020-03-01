Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,848,055 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.37% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $109,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,334,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

