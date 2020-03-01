First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

BATS EFV opened at $43.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

