Fmr LLC Has $111.98 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,576,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 818,559 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.52% of Halliburton worth $111,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.