iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 92,597 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

