Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $117,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Garmin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 173.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after acquiring an additional 853,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $88.39 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.