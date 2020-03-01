Fmr LLC Buys Shares of 4,407,937 Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,407,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,675,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Viela Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000.
Viela Bio stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Viela Bio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44.
About Viela Bio
Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.
