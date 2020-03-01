Fmr LLC Buys Shares of 4,407,937 Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,407,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,675,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Viela Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Viela Bio stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Viela Bio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Viela Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

