M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CTS by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in CTS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CTS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

