M&T Bank Corp Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 260,734 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,315 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

