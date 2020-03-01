M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,747 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after acquiring an additional 454,489 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,960,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,147,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 448.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,301 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 234,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

