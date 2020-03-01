M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.