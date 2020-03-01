M&T Bank Corp Makes New $249,000 Investment in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Energizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Energizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Energizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Energizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of ENR opened at $42.99 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

