M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,292 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Camping World were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Camping World by 305.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Camping World by 47.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $13.68 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm had revenue of $964.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

