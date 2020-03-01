M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,414 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

