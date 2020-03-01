M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,294 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

