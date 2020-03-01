M&T Bank Corp Buys New Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $366,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $1,572,983.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,669.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,932,985. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.27. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

