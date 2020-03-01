M&T Bank Corp Sells 238 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,474,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

