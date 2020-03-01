M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,154,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 29.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $697,967.60. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,888 shares of company stock worth $11,488,532 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

