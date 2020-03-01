M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 105,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,363,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

