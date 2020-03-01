M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 2,265 Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,712,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 229,919 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RL opened at $105.51 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.37.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

