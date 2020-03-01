M&T Bank Corp Has $257,000 Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after acquiring an additional 240,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Proofpoint by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,730,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,591,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Proofpoint by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,425. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.