M&T Bank Corp Takes $250,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.27 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
