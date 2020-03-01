M&T Bank Corp Takes $250,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.27 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

