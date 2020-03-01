M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 11,450 Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 282,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

BTT stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.