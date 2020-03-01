M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,890 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,069,000 after purchasing an additional 417,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,940 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 877,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 270,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 236,837 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE DK opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

DK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from to in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.