M&T Bank Corp Has $273,000 Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

ERIC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.