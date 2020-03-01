M&T Bank Corp Acquires 9,694 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 201,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 333,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 163,041 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 177,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $759,754.71. Insiders bought 225,628 shares of company stock worth $967,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.56. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.