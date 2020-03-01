M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in NRG Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 245,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 55,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 709,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NRG Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after buying an additional 750,429 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.35.

NRG opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

