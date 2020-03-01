M&T Bank Corp Invests $298,000 in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $2,255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $3,278,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 51.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

