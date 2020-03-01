M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of WAL opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.