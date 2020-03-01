US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 13.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 28.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, CEO William J. Sandbrook bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,675,257.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $29,860. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Concrete stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.20. US Concrete Inc has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

