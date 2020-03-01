Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 40.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBC. Stephens upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Regal Beloit from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.