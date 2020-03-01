Comerica Bank Has $1.92 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $112.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

