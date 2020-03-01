14,180 Shares in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

NYSE MNRL opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.78 million and a P/E ratio of 27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

