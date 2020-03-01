Comerica Bank Buys 3,942 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $35.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.