ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ALLETE by 1,442.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.14. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.17%.

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

