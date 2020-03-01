Comerica Bank Buys 2,808 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.84 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.