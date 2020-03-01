Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mantech International in the third quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Mantech International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $74.90 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

