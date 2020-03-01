Comerica Bank Purchases 70 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 600.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of PSB opened at $148.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.22. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $142.44 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.