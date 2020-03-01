M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,543,000 after buying an additional 123,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Macerich by 481.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,417 shares of company stock valued at $889,115. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

