M&T Bank Corp Has $304,000 Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Echo Global Logistics worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 17.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $515.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ECHO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

