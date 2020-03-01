Comerica Bank Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a 200-day moving average of $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Nomura lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.57.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.