Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,090,000 after acquiring an additional 871,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Textron by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Textron by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Textron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,545,000 after purchasing an additional 251,345 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Textron by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

NYSE TXT opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

