Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3,167.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after buying an additional 631,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after buying an additional 590,167 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,018.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 409,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after buying an additional 373,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 371,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,047,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU opened at $88.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,552 shares of company stock worth $5,127,206 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

