Comerica Bank Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,571,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,956,000 after purchasing an additional 61,558 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 775,353 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MFC stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

